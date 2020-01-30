UCF Terminates IST Director And Two Faculty Members

This week the University of Central Florida announced it will terminate three faculty members at the Institute for Simulation and Training-- including director Randall Shumaker. That’s after UCF said an investigation revealed they helped a student get a PhD in exchange for grant funding.

The University has named Retired US Navy Captain Wes Naylor as interim director of the Institute while it searches for a permanent director.

For more on what the scandal means for UCF we speak to Orlando Sentinel education reporter Annie Martin.