© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Terminates IST Director And Two Faculty Members

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 30, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

This week the University of Central Florida announced it will terminate three faculty members at the Institute for Simulation and Training-- including director Randall Shumaker. That’s after UCF said an investigation revealed they helped a student get a PhD in exchange for grant funding. 

The University has named Retired US Navy Captain Wes Naylor as interim director of the Institute while it searches for a permanent director. 

For more on what the scandal means for UCF we speak to Orlando Sentinel education reporter Annie Martin. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details