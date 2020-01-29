© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Governor Ron DeSantis, FDLE Set up Training to Help Officers Spot Online Red Flags Before a Shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST
Identifying red flags on social media can save lives. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Governor Ron DeSantis has announced new training for law enforcement officers to prevent  mass shootings. DeSantis made the announcement in Orlando today.

The curriculum will focus on identifying online threats. Officers will learn how to spot red flags in social media posts that might indicate a person is planning a mass shooting. 

DeSantis says this approach is proactive rather than reactive. 

“It’s seeking to identify threats and identify potential harm to the community before it actually happens.”

FDLE Commissioner Richard Swearingen says warning signs include changes in a person’s posting behavior including suddenly uploading videos and photos of themselves in police or military garb with weapons. 

“We find out after every one of these incidents that they told someone or they posted something on social media. It’s just people don’t know what to do with the information they have.”

He says recruits will start taking classes in July-while continuing education courses for officers, investigators and police chiefs will begin later this summer.
