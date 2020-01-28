Orlando Ballet Gets One Million Dollar Donation to Outfit Newly Opened Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre

The Orlando Ballet received a half a million dollar grant from the Dr. Phillips Charities today. The grant will be used to outfit the newly opened Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre.





The grant is matched by a $500,000 dollar cultural facilities funding grant from Orange County-which comes from taxes on hotel stays-bringing the total donation to one million dollars.

The money will be used to outfit stages in the Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre with theatrical lighting and curtains.

United Arts of Central Florida’s Director Flora Maria Garcia says these spaces aren’t just used by the national and local ballet companies who perform there.

“It has six or seven studios that are for classes. So hundreds and hundreds of kids from throughout our region can come and take ballet classes.”

Ballet Director Shane Jewell says the space is also used by other arts nonprofits.

“But not just for the ballet but for the community as a whole. We’ve already announced that we are a hub for the Fringe Festival for this coming year and we have multiple arts organizations that are contacting us about using this performance space. So it really is something to raise the profile of arts and culture for the community.”

The Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre opened earlier this month-it’s named after philanthropist Harriett Lake who donated $7.5 million dollars for the building.

