© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Ballet Gets One Million Dollar Donation to Outfit Newly Opened Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST
The ballet offers classes to children and young adults. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The ballet offers classes to children and young adults. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Orlando Ballet received a half a million dollar grant from the Dr. Phillips Charities today. The grant will be used to outfit the newly opened Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre.


The grant is matched by a $500,000 dollar cultural facilities funding grant from Orange County-which comes from taxes on hotel stays-bringing the total donation to one million dollars. 

The money will be used to outfit stages in the Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre with theatrical lighting and curtains.

United Arts of Central Florida’s Director Flora Maria Garcia says these spaces aren’t just used by the national and local ballet companies who perform there.

“It has six or seven studios that are for classes. So hundreds and hundreds of kids from throughout our region can come and take ballet classes.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ballet-clip-one-.wav"][/audio]

Ballet Director Shane Jewell says the space is also used by other arts nonprofits. 

“But not just for the ballet but for the community as a whole. We’ve already announced that we are a hub for the Fringe Festival for this coming year and we have multiple arts organizations that are contacting us about using this performance space. So it really is something to raise the profile of arts and culture for the community.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/13002_BALLET_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

 The Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre opened earlier this month-it’s named after philanthropist Harriett Lake who donated $7.5 million dollars for the building. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clips above.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details