Florida Senate Advances Parental Consent Abortion Bill On Roe V Wade Anniversary

On the 47th anniversary of Roe v Wade, Florida lawmakers advanced a bill that would require parental consent for a minor to get an abortion.

The Senate Rules Committee is sending the bill to the full chamber after a split vote on Wednesday.

Florida currently requires that parents be notified if their child is having an abortion. Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani said Florida lags behind when it comes to women’s health, like prenatal and postnatal care.

“And yet, the legislature in its second week is now continuing to push forward anti-abortion legislation on the 47th anniversary of Roe v Wade," she said. "So I question and challenge my colleague’s priorities. I think we could be doing so much good work around improving the lives of women and families versus politically motivated agenda to attack abortion.”

Eskamani said it’s disappointing and scary to still be fighting for the right to a safe and legal abortion. She said finding solidarity is important.

“That she not be judged for her decision. That she be supported for her decision. And that she can make that decision between herself, her family, her doctor, and her faith and that politician. And yet 50 years later here, we are continuing continuously having this debate, very much grounded on political rhetoric and what's actually in the best interest of Florida families,” Eskamani said.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), told WFSU News that when teens don't tell their parents about an abortion, it can cause family conflict.

The Senate version of the bill passed its final committee stop Wednesday and is now heading to the full chamber. The House version is also waiting to be heard by the full chamber.