Leaders To Give Three-Year Indian River Lagoon Update At Forum

By Amy Green
Published January 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM EST
The Indian River Lagoon has suffered from widespread water quality problems and seagrass losses. Photo by Amy Green
It’s been three years since a $427 million restoration of the ailing Indian River Lagoon got underway, after Brevard County voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the effort.

Local leaders will present an update Wednesday evening at a public forum in Satellite Beach. 

Half of the funding is aimed at the nutrient pollution nourishing the harmful algae blooms at the heart of many of the Indian River Lagoon’s problems. 

A harmful bloom in 2016 triggered the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history. Another bloom in 2011 left large swaths of seagrass dead. 

Projects include upgrading septic systems and replacing them with sewer systems. 

Other funding has gone toward removing vast reservoirs of nutrient-enriched muck blanketing the Indian River Lagoon bottom. 

The forum will include presentations by Brevard County’s Virginia Barker and Duane De Freese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon Council. 

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. at Satellite High School. 

indian river lagooon
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
