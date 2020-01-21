© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Solutions For Florida's Underspending

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST
Photo: MICHAEL RIVERA / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Photo: MICHAEL RIVERA / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says that for the last decade, the state of Florida has reduced per-person spending every year in its budget.

Last week, he told 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston this underfunding continues in Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2020 budget proposal, even though it calls for more spending on education and the environment.

This week, Fishkind offers his thoughts on solutions for Florida’s underspending. Nicole starts with a summary of his commentary from last week.

economyFishkind Economic CommentariesFlorida budget
Matthew Peddie
