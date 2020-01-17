© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Scottish Highland Games In Central Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 17, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST
Three tartans photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Central Florida’s annual Scottish Highland Games take place this weekend.

It’s a decades-old tradition in the area. But Lane Wadsworth has the lowdown if the Highlands are new to you.

Wadsworth tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that the event is a celebration of Scotland’s history & culture, with nearly 100 Scottish clans and societies represented, along with men’s & women's Heavy Athletics, championship Highland dancing, music, kids' games area, and other happenings.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games on the organization's website.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
