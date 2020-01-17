Fees, Fines For Ex-Felons; Legal Recreational Marijuana

On Friday's Roundup, we discussed the Florida Supreme Court ruling that former felons have to first finish paying any fines and fees they still owe before they can vote. Also, voters will not get to decide the fate of recreational marijuana, but state lawmakers might.

Neil Volz from the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and state Senator Jeff Brandes (R-District 24), who helped write the law, discussed the court decision on felon voting rights.

Nick Hansen, Chairman of Make it Legal Florida and MadMen Southeastern Director of Government Affairs, talked about ending the efforts to put legal recreational marijuana on the Florida fall 2020 ballot. Also, Senator Brandes discussed his efforts to help legalize recreational marijuana without it being on the ballot.