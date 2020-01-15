Sheriff: Man Confessed To Killing His Wife, Three Children, Family Dog

The Osceola County sheriff says a man is charged with multiple counts of homicide after confessing to killing his wife and three children.

The man also is charged with one count of felony animal cruelty for allegedly killing the family dog.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson says the bodies were found Monday when federal and local authorities arrived at the family home in Celebration, not far from Walt Disney World.

The authorities were there to arrest Anthony Todt in an unrelated federal investigation. Gibson said he did not know the nature of that investigation.

“He was being investigated by the local authorities in Connecticut, talking about the FBI or the health department up there for the federal agency," he said. "It wasn’t something that was occurring here in Florida. It was occurring in Connecticut.”

The sheriff identified the dead as 42-year-old Megan Todt and the family’s three children: 13-year-old Alek, 11-year-old Tyler and 4-year-old Zoe. The family dog was named Breezy.

Gibson says Anthony Todt was taken to a local hospital after talking of harming himself. He is cooperating with investigators and told them he killed his family in late December.

The sheriff says deputies were sent to the home Dec. 29 for a well check after a family member said the family was suffering from the flu and had not been heard from in two days.

“Deputies did respond to the home, checked the home and the area," he said. "But they were not successful in their attempts to contact someone inside the home and did not observe anything suspicious.”