Teacher Pay; E-Verify

On today’s program we discussed teacher pay and E-Verify, as Florida lawmakers prepare to reconvene on January 14.

Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Fedrick Ingram of the Florida Education Association joined us to discuss a proposed raise for Florida's teachers along with how it will impact veteran teachers and where the money will come from.

Nunez also spoke about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal in using E-Verify and why the DeSantis administration believes it is necessary despite low unemployment. Tomato grower Tony DiMare of DiMare Farms offered his perspective on the system, as well.