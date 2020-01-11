© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Teacher Pay; E-Verify

By WMFE Staff
Published January 11, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST
Lieutenant Governor NuñezALEJANDRA MARTINEZ/WLRN
On today’s program we discussed teacher pay and E-Verify, as Florida lawmakers prepare to reconvene on January 14.

Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez  and  Fedrick Ingram of the Florida Education Association joined us to discuss a proposed raise for Florida's teachers along with how it will impact veteran teachers and where the money will come from.

Nunez also spoke about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal in using E-Verify and why the DeSantis administration believes it is necessary despite low unemployment. Tomato grower Tony DiMare of DiMare Farms offered his perspective on the system, as well.

