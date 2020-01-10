© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Otronicon Celebrates 15th Year At Orlando Science Center

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 10, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST
A visitor experiences virtual reality during Otronicon 2019 at the Orlando Science Center. Photo by Roberto Gonzalez
Roberto Gonzalez
/
A visitor experiences virtual reality during Otronicon 2019 at the Orlando Science Center. Photo by Roberto Gonzalez

Otronicon is coming to the Orlando Science Center Friday, January 17th, with new event features for a milestone 15th anniversary.

What, you may ask, is Otronicon?

Jeff Stanford is with the Science Center – as he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston, he calls Otronicon "a four-day celebration of technology and its impacts on all aspects of our lives."

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about Otronicon on the Orlando Science Center website.

Tags
Central Florida NewsCommentariesSpotlightotroniconOrlando Science CenterSpotlight
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details