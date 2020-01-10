Spotlight: Interstruct Arts Gala, Melrose in the Mix, and Mennello Museum of Art

Enjoy live performances by Orlando artists and musicians, gourmet food, spirits and a gallery art shw specially curated just for this event during Ford-ify the Arts. This cocktail party is meant to be a tribute to the arts as well as a means to raise funds for the new courtyard event space being designed and created by Interstruct in the currently vacant space adjacent to the building which houses the gallery, the Historic Rogers Kiene Building. Tickets are the cost of 30 grande skinny vanilla lattes. Ford-ify The Arts is tonight at 7 at City Arts.

Melrose in the Mix is a downtown library event series that lets guests watch live musicians play inside the library's Melrose Center music recording center. Saturday at 3:30 watch the Executive Director of the Timucua Arts Foundation Christopher Belt play guitar and Sunday at 3:30 watch Orlando rapper SKIP and producer/composer DiVinci perform. Reserve your seat at ocls.info/melroseinthemix.

Join artist Arielle-Christine Study for an en plein air botanical painting workshop at Mennello Museum of Art. Learn more about the secret meanings of flowers while you tour the museum's current exhibit, In Exaltation of Flowers, with their docents. Finally, assemble outside by the lake behind the museum to paint your favorite flowers from life. This is all part of this month's Free Family Funday taking place Sunday at noon at Mennello Museum of Art.