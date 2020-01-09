© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bill On Sewage Spills Is Latest On Water Quality This Legislative Session

By Amy Green
Published January 9, 2020 at 1:00 AM EST
the-blue-green-algae-is-called-cyanobacteria-it-can-release-toxins-that-affect-the-liver-and-nervous-system

State Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Randy Fine have introduced legislation that would increase fines on local governments over sewage spills in Florida waterways. 

The legislators, both Republicans, say they want to send a strong message to local governments after repeated sewage spills in fragile waterways in recent years. 

Gruters represents Sarasota, and Fine represents Palm Bay. 

The measure represents another signal water quality will be an issue in this year’s legislative session, which begins next week. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation last year for the upcoming session addressing wastewater spills, septic systems and agricultural practices. 

The governor’s push was based on recommendations from a Blue-Green Algae Task Force, appointed after toxic algae gripped the state in 2017. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
