Booze In Space? The Storied History And Bright Future Of Alcohol In The Final Frontier

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 7, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST
untitled-design-2-2

Alcohol has long been a staple of our cultures and civilizations but is there a place for it in space?

Author Chris Carberry explores this history and future of booze in space in his new book Alcohol in Space: Past, Present and Future. We’ll talk about how booze made its mark on the space program and just what type of drinks we might be toasting while orbiting the Earth or exploring Mars.

Then, there’s a black hole at the center of our galaxy. Should we be worried about falling in? This week on our segment “I’d Like to Know”, we’ll chat with planetary scientists about the possibility of being gobbled up by this black hole.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
