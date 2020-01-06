© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Starlink Mission First Space Coast Launch of 2020

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 6, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch 60 more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch 60 more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. Photo: SpaceX

Cape Canaveral’s first rocket launch of the year is scheduled for Monday evening.

SpaceX plans to launch 60 small satellites as it works toward building a global constellation of internet satellites. The launch from Cape Canaveral's SLC-40 is scheduled for 9:19 p.m. ET. Weather remains favorable.

The Starlink satellites with join more than 100 already in orbit. The goal is to blanket the globe with broadband internet with plans for thousands more satellites to come.

Previous fleets of these tiny satellites havedrawn criticism from astronomers.  The streaks from the satellites’ orbits can be seen in astronomical observations.

SpaceX said it provides tracking data so astronomers can better prepare for fly-overs. On this launch, the company is also testing an experimental darkening treatment to mitigate any interference with ground-based telescopes.

SpaceX plans to land part of the rocket on a barge at sea and will also attempt to catch the pieces of the rocket’s nose cone using boats with large nets.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details