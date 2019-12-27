© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
These Were the Top Florida Stories in 2019 According to the Associated Press

By WMFE Staff
Published December 27, 2019 at 4:56 AM EST
Ron DeSantis says red flag laws in place in Florida have already successfully stopped threats. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
SHEALAH CRAIGHEAD
/
The swearing-in of a new governor of Florida was among the top stories in the Sunshine State for 2019.

After taking the helm of state government in January, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did many things his predecessor didn't do.

He used the once-rarely-uttered-in-Florida-government words “climate change" in a state that is one of the most vulnerable to rising sea levels.

Other top stories in Florida in 2019 were the fight over how to get voting rights restored to as many as 1.4 million felons and the legal sagas on sex charges of Robert Kraft and Jeffrey Epstein.

