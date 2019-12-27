© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AAA Tow-to-Go Program Available in Florida Through January 2

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 27, 2019 at 8:58 AM EST
AAA’s free Tow-to-Go program will be available in Florida through January 2.

Spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the New Year's Eve holiday is their busiest time of year when they field half of their calls.

Jenkins says anyone can use the service.

“We’ll take the driver and the vehicle home free of charge and you don’t have to be a AAA member to use this.”

As an extra safeguard-Jenkins recommends people program phone numbers for ride services in their phones before going out.

“Have a plan in place before your first drink. Identify a sober driver. Make sure you download those ride-sharing programs whether it’s Uber or Lyft. Program the phone numbers for the taxi cab services into your phone.”

The service is available to AAA members and nonmembers alike at 1-855-2-Tow-2-Go or 1-855-286-9246.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
