Orlando airport has 50 million passengers in year

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 26, 2019 at 6:32 AM EST
Tail-fins of JetBlue's A320 airplanes. Photo: JetBlue.
Florida's busiest airport has crossed the 50 million-passengers-in-a-year mark for the first time.

Officials with Orlando International Airport said this week that more than 50 million passengers had passed through the airport during the previous 12 months in October.

It is the first time a Florida airport has had that many passengers in one year.

Overall, passenger traffic increased by 9.2% for October, with domestic traffic up 11.2% and international traffic down about 3%.

Airport officials say the drop in international traffic was due partially to the closure of Thomas Cook Airlines at the end of September.

