Would You Lend Your Voice To Our Experiment?

By Huo Jingnan
Published December 25, 2019 at 6:00 AM EST
Mhari Shaw
/
NPR

We need your help — and your voice.

From a robot in your phone to a smart speaker in your kitchen, voice-to-text algorithms are moving into more and more aspects of our lives.

But how well do they understand English speakers of all backgrounds? We're running an experiment to find out.

This is where you come in: Record yourself speaking (we'll give you prompts), send us the clips and we'll have the machines interpret them. It doesn't matter if you know of or have used the devices or services we're testing. If you can speak, we'd like to hear from you. Here's the link to the experiment.

Thanks!

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan (she/her) is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team.
