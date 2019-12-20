Spotlight: A Very Merry Light Show, Winter Festival in Lake Nona, Blue Christmas, and Bad Santa and the Angry Elves

Watch as Winter Garden City Hall is transformed with A Very Merry Light Show featuring animated holiday greetings using digital mapping and projection, Watch the show Saturday at 6 at Winter Garden City Hall.

Santa is coming to the Winter Festival in Lake Nona! Play Reindeer Games, shop Holiday Crafts, get Photos with Santa, eat great Food, and throw your hands up in the air like you do care during the Snow Flurries! Lake Nona Winter Festival is Saturday starting at 1 at Nona Adventure Park.

After a Sold out Janis Joplin tribute at The New Standard, Kaleigh Baker is returning with a slew of Orlando's finest jazz musicians to bring you "Blue Christmas", A Tribute to Billie Holiday Saturday at 8:30 at The New Standard in Winter Park.

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves, the self-proclaimed greatest rock and roll Christmas band of all time make their debut in Deland this weekend. Santa and his literal band of elves will play a set of high energy Holiday rock classics during a live performance Saturday at 9 at Cafe DaVinci in downtown Deland.