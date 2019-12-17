© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Interstellar Comet Visits Our Solar System, Awes Astronomers

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 17, 2019 at 1:34 PM EST
These two images, taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, capture comet 2I/Borisov streaking though our solar system and on its way back to interstellar space. The comet appears in front of a distant background spiral galaxy (2MASX J10500165-0152029). The galaxy's bright central core is smeared in the image because Hubble was tracking the comet.
Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach
/
Hubble gives us the best upper limit of the size of comet Borisov's nucleus, which is the really important part of the comet,

Astronomers have their eyes on a rare comet zooming 100,000 miles per hour through our solar system. It’s rare because it’s coming from outside our solar system. The comet named 2I/Borisov is the first confirmed interstellar comet.

The Hubble space telescope captured stunning images of the comet. Scientists are pouring through the data to figure out what it’s made of and where it came from. That information can help us better understand our universe. We’ll talk with planetary astronomer Heidi Hammel about what we know -- and don’t yet know -- about this incredible discovery.

Then, there’s a lot of talk about life on Mars, but how do we actually find it? This week on “I’d Like to Know,” we’ll chat with our panel of planetary scientists about the likelihood of finding signs of life on the red planet and where else in the solar system we should be looking.

