Wash Those Hands! Flu Activity is on the Rise in Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 16, 2019 at 2:00 AM EST
The Florida Department of Health says two children are the state’s first fatalities from the flu during the 2019 season. Both children were unvaccinated.

Health leaders declined to release any more information about the children, including their ages or locations. 

In Central Florida flu activity increased between the last week of November and the first week of December.

Department of Health spokesman Kent Donahue recommends residents six months of age and older and pregnant women get vaccinated against the flu.

He says people should also wash their hands, disinfect frequently used surfaces at home and work and stay home from work or school when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says peak flu season is December through February. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
