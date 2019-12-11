Orlando Commissioners Approve Scooter Plan

Safety experts are urging residents to prepare for changes as Orlando prepares to welcome scooters into the city's mix.

Orlando Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a pilot program for electric scooters.

The one-year program will allow up to 1,800 e-scooters to be distributed around designated areas in the city.

Stetson University History Professor Paul Croce said scooters can be a great tool for residents without vehicles.

“Public transportation is an option for many people who do not have the resources to have a car. And so scooters, but also bikes, can be a good intermediate step.”

Bike/Walk Central Florida's Amanda Day applauded the city’s pilot program but cautions residents of an early adjustment period.

“The relationship between scooters and every other mode of transportation that’s out there," Day said. "How do they fit into our downtown, our social fabric, and how are we gonna adopt them into our culture of getting around downtown?"

The plan mandates that scooters have a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour. Additionally, companies will be required to host free training classes for the public.