UCF Looks For Public Input On School's Next President

By Talia Blake
Published December 9, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
ucf-5

The University of Central Florida's Presidential Search Committee is holding an open forum Monday.  The search committee is asking students, staff, and alumni what qualifications and characteristics they want in UCF’s next president. 

The open forum starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Dr. Phillips Academic Commons Building. There’s also an online survey for those unable to attend in-person

Thad Seymour stepped in as UCF’s interim president, after the resignation of Dale Whittaker earlier this year. Whittaker left amid controversy over the misspending of millions of dollars on construction projects, like Trevor Colbourn Hall. 

UCF plans to hold additional forums in January. The school hopes to pick their next president by next spring or summer.

Talia Blake
