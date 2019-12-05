Roof Of Historic Church Collapses in Orlando

The roof of a historic church in the Orlando community of Parramore partially collapsed Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire department officials say one person was inside of a conjoining building at the time of the collapse. No one was injured.

https://twitter.com/OrlandoFireDept/status/1202641577350483973

The Black Bottom House of Prayer was built in 1925. The church’s website says it recently received historic preservation status, and the church is moving to restore the building.