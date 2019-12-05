© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Roof Of Historic Church Collapses in Orlando

By Radio Intern
Published December 5, 2019 at 11:42 AM EST
Photo of partial roof collapse at Black Bottom House of Prayer. Photo courtesy of the Orlando Fire Department.
The roof of a historic church in the Orlando community of Parramore partially collapsed Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department. 

Fire department officials say one person was inside of a conjoining building at the time of the collapse. No one was injured.

The Black Bottom House of Prayer was built in 1925. The church’s website says it recently received historic preservation status, and the church is moving to restore the building. 

