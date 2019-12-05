© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Ride Opens at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 5, 2019 at 7:21 AM EST
The ride features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver. Photo: Walt Disney World Parks Twitter
The Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Ride opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today.

It's part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction that opened three months ago.

Riders join a band of rebels launched into space on a transport vehicle. 

Their mission? Finding and reuniting with General Leia Organa. 

But first they have to avoid being captured by a Star Destroyer and fight off Kylo Ren and Stormtroopers.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac recorded scenes for the ride. 

The same ride will open at Disneyland in California on January 17, 2020. 

