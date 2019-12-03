© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
From Cave To Cosmos: A History Of Human Exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 3, 2019 at 1:37 PM EST
Author and SpaceX mission manager Andrew Rader's book "Beyond the Known" explores human exploration. Photo: Andrew Rader / Twitter
Author and SpaceX mission manager Andrew Rader's book "Beyond the Known" explores human exploration. Photo: Andrew Rader / Twitter

Exploration is hardwired into our DNA. From early humans in sub-Saharan Africa to the Apollo moon walkers, humans have always had a thirst for knowledge and the need to understand the world around them. 

Andrew Rader is a SpaceX mission manager. He’s one of the many new-age explorers now reaching out to the stars. He’s also an historian and author of a new book Beyond the Known: How Exploration Created the Modern World and Will Take Us to the Stars. We’ll speak with Rader about humanity's storied history exploring our world and the efforts to expand into our solar system.

Then, are we living in the only version of this universe? We explore the idea of a multiverse with our panel of expert scientists this week on our segment “I’d Like to Know.”

