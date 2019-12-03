© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Announces Buyouts For At-Risk Homes Damaged By Hurricane Irma

By Amy Green
Published December 3, 2019 at 8:18 AM EST
Hurricane Irma in 2017. Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA
Hurricane Irma in 2017. Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA

Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged $44 million to help 11 local governments buy out high-risk homes that were damaged by Hurricane Irma. 

Palm Bay in Brevard County will get $684,000. 

The money will help local governments buy out willing owners of homes that were damaged by Hurricane Irma and are situated in flood-prone locations. 

Local governments also can put the money toward a Federal Emergency Management Agency program aimed at making infrastructure more resilient to future disasters. 

Monroe County, which encompasses the Florida Keys and Everglades National Park, got the most money at $15 million. 

Marathon, also in the Florida Keys, got $5 million. Jacksonville and the Clay County Department of Emergency Management got $5 million. 

Irma in 2017 is estimated to have generated more than $11 billion in insurance claims statewide. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentIrma
