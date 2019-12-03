Beer In Space? SpaceX Launching Budweiser Experiment To Space Station

SpaceX is set to launch a cargo capsule packed with supplies Wednesday to the International Space Station. Beer lovers might want to take note of one experiment hitching a ride.

Researchers at Anheuser-Busch, Bud’s parent company, are studying how barley seeds malt in space -- a critical step in extracting sugars from the grain for brewing, distilling or food production.

Research from the experiment could help adapt the grain for long-duration spaceflight or altering the genes of the seed for better uses here on Earth.

It’s one of many experiments and supplies hitching a ride to the station on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket including a fleet of mice used for muscle degeneration research and an AI-powered robot that will help astronauts on board the station.

NASA pays private companies like SpaceX to ship supplies to the station. This is SpaceX’s 19th mission under the contract.

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:51 p.m. from Cape Canaveral. Weather remains favorable.

