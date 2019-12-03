After Shortage, Smokable Medical Marijuana Supply Expected To Increase

Companies are finally increasing the amount of smokable medical marijuana that they are growing in Florida. That’s according to the Sun Sentinel. Ever since it became legal in Florida earlier this year, there has been a shortage in smokable medical marijuana. Companies have instead focused on products like oils, capsules and vaping cartridges. Commission of Agriculture Nikki Fried says the overall shortage is because the state’s medical marijuana industry is so heavily regulated that it’s almost impossible for smaller businesses to step into the market.

"This is showing a clear problem with the current program. Which is why we’ve been saying this is why you need to have more cultivation licenses. You need more people out there growing. Because there is a shortage of products. Our patients who are needing this are now without." The few companies that hold licenses in Florida told the Sun Sentinel they’ve boosted production, and expect more smokable medical marijuana to hit the shelves this month. There is an ongoing case before the Florida Supreme Court that could open up Florida's medical marijuana market to more competition. That case is expected to be heard early next year.