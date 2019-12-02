© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County To Discuss Banning Plastic Straws, Styrofoam

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 2, 2019 at 7:12 AM EST
Plastic straws.KEVIN RHEESE / FLICKR.COM
Orange County is the latest government in Florida to talk about banning plastic straws and styrofoam containers after a veto from Gov. Ron DeSantis cleared the way for more local bans.

Orange County is not voting on a ban. Right now, commissioners will just have a discussion. But the county will look at banning single-use plastics in county programs, public services and work areas.

"There is a global conversation regarding the use and improper disposal of single use plastics and the harmful effects seen in our environment, especially to marine life," wrote Jon Weiss, Orange County's planning, environmental and development services department in a memo.

Statewide, at least 11 local governments have banned styrofoam or plastic: St. Petersburg, Fort Myers Beach, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Surfside, Miami Beach, Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach and Hallandale Beach.

The city of Orlando also bans contractors from using single-use plastics at city events.

This year, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis used his first veto as governor to block a bill that would have stripped local governments of the ability to have plastic and styrofoam bans.

Abe Aboraya
