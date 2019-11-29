Had Too Much to Drink and Need a Ride This Thanksgiving Holiday? Try a Free Tow Ride for You and Your Car

AAA and Budweiser will be offering free rides home for impaired drivers and their cars in Central Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tow to Go is available 24 hours a day through December 1 at 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

The free Tow to Goservice is available to AAA members and non-members alike.

AAA's Mark Jenkins says people who have had too much to drink can call the service and a tow truck will pick up the person and their car.





“If you feel that you’re uncomfortable leaving your vehicle behind, then you can call Tow to Go. We’ll take you and your vehicle either home or to a safe place within a ten mile radius.”

Jenkins says the service is also available in eight other states this holiday season including Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

"The concerning thing is that so many people make the wrong decision to get behind the wheel after they’ve been drinking. And in some cases, it’s because maybe people don’t want to leave their vehicle behind at a bar overnight. With this service, it really eliminates any excuses."

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says in 2018 alone, 370 people were killed by drunk drivers and almost 3,000 people were injured by drunk drivers.

