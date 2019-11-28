© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lane Closures in Central Florida Suspended Over Thanksgiving Holiday

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 28, 2019 at 2:00 AM EST
Lanes closed for construction will be opened through December 1. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Lane closures will be suspended at construction projects around Central Florida through December 1. 

Holiday travelers should be prepared to drive on temporary pavement and shifting lanes while shoulders remain open.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s Jessica Ottaviano says construction will continue in these zones.

“Be sure to just give yourselves just a few extra minutes and have some patience through this holiday travel because there’s a lot of extra people traveling through this time.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/trafficclipone.wav"][/audio]

She says drivers can expect to encounter major projects on I-4 in Orange County, I-95 in Volusia County, and I-75 in Sumter and Marion counties.

“Conditions have likely changed, some exits have been shifted around. If you haven’t been in the area for awhile, there may have been some major changes here in the area.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/trafficcliptwo.wav"][/audio]

For up-to-date traffic updates call 5-1-1 or download the Florida 5-1-1 app
If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clips above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
