© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Shop, Sip, & Stroll, Milk Mart, Fusion Fest, and Hello Neighbor! Mr. Roger's Walking Tour

By Mark Baratelli
Published November 27, 2019 at 6:25 AM EST
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Enjoy an afternoon of wine, cider, craft beer samples, live music, and more during Shop Small, Sip, & Stroll Saturday, 2 - 5pm in the Audubon Park Garden District.

Bar hop, enjoy food and drink, and start your holiday shopping early with 30+ local vendors. Milk Mart is Saturday, 12 - 6pm in the Milk District.

Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscopic fusion of aromas, sights, sounds, tastes, textures, and film from cultures all around the world. Fusion Fest is Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 8pm at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Walk in Mr. Roger's footsteps and hear the story of how the humble genius first came to Winter Park, how he met his beloved wife Joanne, where they went to school together, and the inscription that guided his life. The Hello Neighbor! Mr. Roger's Walking Tour Saturday, 1 - 2:30pm at the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce Building.

Tags
Shop SmallSip& StrollFusion FestMr. Roger's Walking TourWinter Park Chamber of CommerceCentral Florida NewsThe Daily CitySpotlightDr. Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsMilk Mart
Mark Baratelli
See stories by Mark Baratelli
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details