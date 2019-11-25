White Castle Plans To Slide To The Sunshine State

The king of sliders is coming to Florida. White Castle is set to begin construction on a new restaurant in Orlando in 2020.

A Facebook page with more than 9,000 followers called “Bring White Castle to Florida” has been petitioning the company to slide down to the Sunshine State since 2010. White Castle announced Monday that construction will begin in April on a restaurant near Disney World, at the Village at O-Town West on Daryl Carter Parkway off of I-4.

“Florida Cravers have long been asking for us to open a castle there,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO of White Castle and a fourth-generation family member. “We believe now is the right time for us to enter the Sunshine State, and Orlando is an ideal location to launch our business there.”

However, it’s not the first White Castle to hit Florida. The 98-year-old family business opened a restaurant in Miami in the 1960s.

Comments on the Facebook page include “you have just made our state an even better place to live” and “there goes my waistline.”

Construction of the new restaurant is expected to finish by late 2020 or early 2021. White Castles says the Orlando location will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.