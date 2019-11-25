© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Wants Businesses To Check Immigration Status

By Amy Green
Published November 25, 2019 at 11:27 AM EST
Photo courtesy the governor's press office
Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Legislature to prohibit businesses from hiring undocumented immigrants.

DeSantis made the announcement Monday in The Villages.

DeSantis is calling on the Legislature to require businesses to use a federal web-based system called E-Verify to check employees’ immigration status.

He says Florida is the only state in the Southeast not using the system on a wide scale.

“I believe and I think the vast majority of people in our state believe that businesses should be hiring Americans, should be hiring legal immigrants but not hire illegal cheap foreign labor. And so that’s what E-Verify would do.”

The governor was flanked by two lawmakers who sponsored legislation approved this year banning so-called “sanctuary cities,” where policies protect the undocumented from deportation.

“This will be portrayed as anti-immigrant, and it is absolutely not," says Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach. "It is about putting Americans first. It is about putting Floridians first.”

Some business leaders oppose the E-Verify system. They say the system is flawed and would cost businesses money and jobs, including the jobs of American citizens.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
