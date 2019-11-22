View From IAAPA 2019: The Rides And Technology Trending in the Attractions Industry

More than 38,000 theme park professionals from over 100 countries attended the Global Association for the Attractions Industry conference at the Orange County Convention Center this week.

90.7 WMFE took a tour of the trade show floor with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’s Susie Storey to check out the latest rides and technology.





Storey said she grew up going to the conference and always starts with the food booths.

"I always like to joke that I eat my way around the show because if you're part of the global attractions industry, you know that there's always great food at theme parks. I stake out kind of my favorite spots and then that's where I like to plan my day."

Then Storey says she makes her way to the arcade wall at the end of the OCCC.

"I just love seeing the new rides. I love seeing the games. I'm an arcade kid so I love seeing what new games there are. And I enjoy playing Whac-A-Mole."





She says the conference highlights the latest in the industry-this year alone that included the first Carnival Cruise Line roller coaster at sea to new Busch Gardens and SeaWorld rides.

"This is where the industry comes and our manufacturers and suppliers debut new rides. And it's really great to see the parks and places where they will debut partner with those manufacturers and say 'here's what we're doing together and then this is when you can come and visit'."

But she says the exhibit is also a tour of the greatest hits-including attractions that are hundreds of years old.

"We're dynamic, it's always changing. You do see new things. You see advances in technology, but if you look on the show floor too you also see carousel horses."





