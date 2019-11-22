Spotlight: Jingle Eve, Jazz in the Garden, Longwood Arts & Crafts Fest, and Asian Lantern Fest

Enjoy the 12 wines of Christmas, Santa's village, live music, food trucks, vendors, beer gardens, and a fireworks display to kick off the holiday season. Jingle Eve is Saturday, 5 - 10pm in Ivanhoe Village.

Enjoy an afternoon of electric Jazz music, lunch, craft cocktails, and shopping in a beautiful, serene setting all while helping to benefit Mead Botanical Garden. The show will consist of world class musicians performing a collection of some popular Jazz standards with a twist. Jazz in the Garden is Sunday, 12 - 4pm at Mead Botanical Garden.

Take a stroll down the Longwood Historic District where the streets will be lined with 200+ craft vendors, food, beer, wine tastings, live entertainment, and a Kid's Zone with activities. The Longwood Arts & Crafts Festival is Saturday & Sunday, 9am - 5pm at the Longwood Historic District.

Feast your eyes on over 30 sculptural LED lantern displays inspired by traditional Asian elements, shop for crafts, and enjoy both Asian & American food options. The Asian Lantern Festival is Saturday & Sunday, 6 - 10pm at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.