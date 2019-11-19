IAAPA Conference Started in Orlando Today, And Shaq Already Announced a Roller Coaster on a Cruise

Passengers shipping out of Cape Canaveral this summer on Carnival Cruise’s Mardi Gras will be able to ride the company’s first roller coaster at sea.

The BOLT roller coaster will carry passengers along 800 feet of track up to 187 feet in the air above sea level.





Former Orlando Magic player and Carnival spokesman Shaquille O’Neal says riders will control the speed of their car to create their own experience.

That means it can go as fast as 40 miles an hour, or slow down for people who want to take in the view at sea.

Shaquille O'Neal talks to reporters at IAAPA 2019.

“When you ride the wheel here in Orlando the view’s always going to be the same. On this ship it's going to be different. You might see a shark or something else. Each ride is going to have a different experience.”

The roller coaster was designed in conjunction with Munich-based engineering company Maurer Rides and is still going through safety tests.



The Mardi Gras will arrive in Port Canaveral in August 2020.

IAAPA runs at the Orange County Convention Center through Friday.

More than 38,000 industry professionals from 100 countries will attend from attractions including amusement and theme parks, hotels and restaurants, water parks, museums and science centers, and zoos and aquariums.

