Pack Your Thanksgiving Leftovers in Your Checked Luggage and Other Tips for Holiday Travel at MCO

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 18, 2019 at 10:13 AM EST
Try to fit that last piece of pumpkin pie in your carry-on. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Orlando International Airport is expected to have the busiest TSA checkpoint in the country this Thanksgiving holiday season.

The TSA says passengers should get to the airport at least two hours before their flight.

Between November 22 and December 3rd, Orlando International Airport is expecting some 1.75 million travelers. That’s a 6 percent increase from last year. 

Orlando International Airport’s Director of Operations Marquez Griffin says the busiest travel day will be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, when some 170,000 passengers are expected.

"As a matter of fact, TSA has listed our West checkpoint as their single busiest checkpoint in the country."

TSA Representative Sari Koshetz says current wait times are under 15 minutes at the airport, with a maximum of about 30 minutes.

“However as we get into those peak days when you might have 85,000 people coming through these checkpoints, do allow for two hours."

The agency recommends leaving unwrapped gifts and food for the holidays in checked luggage. Cakes and pies carried through the checkpoint will be subject to x-ray screening.

Need a reminder of the do's and don'ts of going through TSA security?
If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
