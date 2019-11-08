Unpacking Central Florida Election Results

Mayor Buddy Dyer has been re-elected to a fifth full term, extending his 16 year tenure at the helm of Orlando. Mayor Dyer says he’ll focus on transportation, housing and completing the Dr. Phillips Center in his next term.

Orlando was not the only Central Florida city voting for a mayor or commissioners on Tuesday: Oviedo has a new mayor: Megan Sladek, and cities and towns from Brevard to Lake County turned out to the polls to vote for new leadership and vote on referendums on taxes and charter amendments.

Florida Today Government Editor Dave Berman joins Intersection to discuss the results of the Cape Canaveral election where Rocky Randels was defeated after three decades on the city council, and other races that got voters to the polls Tuesday.

Republican political analyst Frank Torres and Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor discuss Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's re-election, focusing on issues that drove the campaign like affordable housing and transportation. And they weigh in on the runoff race between Bakari Burns and Gary Siplin for city commission in District 6; growth in Oviedo, term limits and low turnout in municipal elections.

