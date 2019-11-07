© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Theta Nu Xi Sorority Accused of Hazing Florida State Pledges

By WMFE Staff
Published November 7, 2019 at 2:00 AM EST
The FSU sorority has been suspended pending an internal investigation. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A sorority at Florida State University is being investigated over hazing allegations.

News outlets report the school's Division of Student Affairs notified the Theta Nu Xi sorority chapter last month that it violated the student organization conduct code. The Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Hecht says the chapter remains recognized pending a hearing process.

A university letter to the sorority says pledges reported being verbally degraded and deprived of sleep in September. It says members called pledges in a "rapid, successive" manner that deprived them of sleep, and the calls required pledges to complete a request or recite information on the sorority. It says pledges were verbally degraded if they failed.

National sorority spokeswoman Ashley Crooks-Allen declined The Tallahassee Democrat's request to discuss the allegations, citing potential investigative proceedings.

