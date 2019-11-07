SeaWorld Taps Sergio Rivera As New CEO

SeaWorld announced Thursday that a new CEO will take the helm of the Orlando-based theme park company next week.

Sergio "Serge'" Rivera, a former timeshare and resort executive, will begin as SeaWorld's fourth CEO in five years on Monday.

Rivera, 57, assumes the top role following the abrupt resignation of former SeaWorld CEO, Gustavo Antorcha, who resigned in September after serving only seven months. Antorcha cited differences on decision-making with company board members as his reason for leaving.

According to a press release, Rivera previously worked as the President and CEO of ILG Vacation Ownership Segment where he oversaw sales, development, marketing, and resort operations.

"Serge has a strong track record as a leader and operator in the hospitality and leisure industries," said Scott Ross, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "Serge brings to SeaWorld exceptional leadership and management skills across sales, marketing, operations, development, finance and commercial management."

SeaWorld reported a third quarter decline Thursday morning, blaming bad weather for the dip in revenue and attendance. In the earnings call, Rivera said he wanted to turn that around.

“The company has made good progress executing against its long term plan but we know that there is a lot more to do to unlock the long term potential of this business," Rivera said.

Rivera is under a three - year contract with SeaWorld. According to filings with the Security Exchange Commission, he will earn $600,000 annually plus stock benefits.