Between A Music Festival And Parade, Expect Road Closures Downtown Orlando

Between a music festival and Veterans Day parade, it’s shaping up to be a busy weekend in downtown Orlando.

Aside from the usual closures from the I-4 Ultimate and 408 construction, drivers should watch out around Camping World Stadium, the Amway Center and the Lake Eola and Thorton Park areas.

You may have noticed around Camping World Stadium roads already have begun to shut down near Rio Grande Avenue and Church Street for the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival. Most of these closures will continue through 7 a.m Tuesday.

Near the Amway Center parts of Church Street, Pine Street and Division Avenue will be blocked off starting Friday afternoon for weekend events.

On Saturday, the city of Orlando will celebrate Veterans Day with a parade near Lake Eola and Thornton Park.

Even though most parking garages will be open, city leaders are reminding motorists there are other ways to get to your events like SunRail, Camping World Shuttle and two RideShare hubs.

The detailed list of road closures is below:

Friday, November 8th near Camping World Stadium

Rio Grande Avenue from Church Street to Anderson Street





7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12

Church Street from Tampa Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue (access will be maintained for local businesses)





7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12

Westbound Church Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Norton Avenue (access will be maintained for local businesses)





7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12

South Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Norton Avenue





7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12

Colyer Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Nashville Avenue





Currently closed, will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 15

Westbound Colyer Street from Nashville Avenue to Norton Avenue





7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12

Westbound Anderson Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Nashville Avenue





7 a.m. on Friday, November 8 to 7 a.m. on Monday, November 11

Long Street from Tampa Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue





7 a.m. on Friday, November 8 to 7 a.m. on Monday, November 11

Friday, November 8th near the Amway Center

Church Street from Division Avenue to Garland Avenue





Friday, November 8: 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 10: 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pine Street from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue





Friday, November 8: 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 10: 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Northbound Division Avenue from South Street to Church Street





Friday, November 8: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9th for the Veterans Day Parade

Orange Avenue from Concord Street to Robinson Street





7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange Avenue from Robinson Street to Central Boulevard





10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Concord Street from the Railroad Crossing to Orange Avenue





7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amelia Street from the Railroad Crossing to Magnolia Avenue





7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Livingston Street from Garland Avenue to Magnolia Avenue





7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robinson Street from State Lane to Rosalind Avenue





7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robinson Street east of Rosalind Avenue





9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rosalind Avenue from Robinson Street to Central Boulevard





10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Boulevard from Orange Avenue to Rosalind Avenue

