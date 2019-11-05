© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Officials Unveil Website to Monitor Water Quality

By WMFE Staff
Published November 5, 2019 at 9:36 AM EST
The dashboard will track the cleanliness of water sources throughout the state. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida officials are rolling out a new online dashboard that allows the public to get a snapshot of water quality in the state's major lakes and waterways.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new website, protectingfloridatogether.gov, during a visit to an aquatic park in South Florida on Tuesday.

The website provides information on blue-green algae blooms and red tide, as well as providing information on key environmental projects.

The portal currently provides water quality status for three of south Florida's major bodies, including Lake Okeechobee. But state officials say they are working to expand the tool across the state.

Since taking office in January, DeSantis has been attempting to burnish his environmental credentials and has pushed for more funding to restore the Everglades and improve water quality.

