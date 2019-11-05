Florida Officials Unveil Website to Monitor Water Quality

Florida officials are rolling out a new online dashboard that allows the public to get a snapshot of water quality in the state's major lakes and waterways.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new website, protectingfloridatogether.gov, during a visit to an aquatic park in South Florida on Tuesday.

The website provides information on blue-green algae blooms and red tide, as well as providing information on key environmental projects.

The portal currently provides water quality status for three of south Florida's major bodies, including Lake Okeechobee. But state officials say they are working to expand the tool across the state.

Since taking office in January, DeSantis has been attempting to burnish his environmental credentials and has pushed for more funding to restore the Everglades and improve water quality.