Election Results: Who Won In Your Area?

ORANGE

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has won his bid to Orlando’s mayor for a fifth term. Dyer was first elected in 2005. Commissioner Sam Ings gave up his seat on the city council to challenge Dyer.

Dyer was also challenged by Navy veteran and businesswoman Aretha Simons. Bakari Burns is ahead in the race to replace Ings on the city council, but the vote will go to a runoff.

LAKE

Challenger Catherine T. Hoechst has been elected Mount Dora’s mayor. Hoechst was previously mayor from 2013 to 2015.

Mike Sykes has been elected mayor of Mascotte, a town in Lake County. Krull, the incumbent, had accused Sykes of violating Florida campaign laws, but the state election commission cleared Sykes.

Elections for Mount Dora City Commission will no longer have runoff elections if candidates don’t get more than half the vote. A plurality will get a candidate into office.

The city of Clermont will now have term limits for people elected to the city council. Those elected will now be limited to eight years total, with four consecutive terms.

People who want to run for Clermont’s city council will now have to live in the city for 18 months before they are eligible to run for office.

Tavares Bond Referendum: AGAINST BONDS wins

The city of Tavares will NOT borrow $27 million dollars to build a performing arts center and garage after voters rejected a bond referendum.

Montverde Charter Referendum Montverde: YES

The town of Montverde has voted to hire a professional city manager to run the city. Previously, the mayor was chief administrator of the town of 18-hundred.

SEMINOLE

The city of Oviedo has a new mayor. Megan Sladek was elected today. Former mayor Dominic Persampiere did not run for re-election.

Another longtime commissioner Steve Henken did not run for re-election. Judith Dolores Smith was elected to the Oviedo City Council.

VOLUSIA

The Volusia County town of Lake Helen has elected incumbent Daisy M. Raisler as mayor.

BREVARD

City of Cape Canaveral Referendum Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax: NO

Cape Canaveral voters rejected a bid that would have allowed the city to offer property tax breaks to businesses that bring full-time jobs into the city.