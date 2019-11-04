© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tuesday is Election Day in Orlando: Read up on the Candidates and Find Your Polling Place

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 4, 2019 at 2:33 PM EST
Voter registration events as many as 4000 hope to register more than 300,000 voters tomorrow. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Tuesday is the last day for Orlando residents to cast their ballot for the next mayor. The Orlando District 6 Commissioner seat is also up for election. 

The mayoral race is between four-term Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 6 Commissioner Sam Ings, and Navy veteran and businesswoman Aretha Simons.

Dyer is running on a track record that dates back to 2003.

"I think the voters know where I stand on issues, they know I get things done, they can trust me. I think they like the leadership that I’ve developed."

Newcomer Aretha Simons says residents want a change in leadership. 

"When I knocked on doors these last two years, people were saying that it was time for a change. We just feel like things are shifting in this community and people want things to shift."

Residents should bring a photo I-D like a driver’s license with them to vote. Polls close at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections at 7 pm. 

In the event that no one gets more than 50 percent of the votes, there will be a run-off election held on December 3. 

Don't remember where your polling place is or want to read over a sample ballot before tomorrow? Click on the link.
Tune in to WMFE and WMFV for special election coverage tomorrow night through 9 p.m.

