Man, 58, Collapses and Dies during Disney Wine and Dine 5K

By WMFE Staff
Published November 4, 2019 at 2:05 PM EST
Mark Lockridge was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital after collapsing during the 5k. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A 58-year-old runner collapsed and died at Walt Disney World's Wine and Dine 5K race.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Mark Lockridge collapsed while running in Epcot during the 3.1-mile race on Friday.

Reedy Creek Fire Department spokeswoman Eryka Washington told the newspaper that paramedics were riding bicycles along the course, so they were able to respond quickly.

The man was taken to a hospital in nearby Celebration but was pronounced dead. A medical examiner's report said Lockridge died of natural causes.

Disney officials said in a statement that they are "deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss."

