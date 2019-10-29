© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Moon Shots & Mars Rovers: What You Missed At IAC 2019

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 29, 2019 at 2:02 AM EDT
Blue Origin announced big plans for its lunar ambitions at IAC 2019. Photo: Blue Origin.
The International Astronautical Congress was last week in Washington D.C. It’s a global assembly of movers and shakers in the space industry -- from government agencies to private partners. We’ll chat with the host of the We Martians podcast Jake Robins who attended the conference about the big news in space exploration.

Then, NASA has its sights set on the moon -- the south pole of the moon specifically -- because of the evidence of water. But just how much water is there? And how do we know? We’ll ask our panel of expert scientists.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
