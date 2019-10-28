© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Former Rollins College President Thaddeus Seymour Sr. Passes Away

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 28, 2019 at 12:17 PM EDT
Thad Seymour Sr. passed away at 91. Photo: Rollins College
Thaddeus Seymour Sr., the 12th president of Rollins College, passed away on Saturday. He was 91 years old. 

His memorial service will be held on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at Knowles Chapel. 

Seymour Sr. led the university from 1978 to his retirement in 1990. 

His tenure was marked by his fundraising efforts that led to the construction of the Olin Library and the Cornell Social Science Building. 

He also reinstated traditions like Fox Day, when classes are canceled for one day in the spring. 

Before coming to Rollins, Seymour Sr. was an English professor and dean of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and the president of Wabash College in Indiana.

He is survived by his wife, Polly, and their children, Liz, Sam, Abigail and Thaddeus Jr., the interim president of the University of Central Florida.

